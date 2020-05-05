LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider Helen Buck Acquires 92 Shares

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) insider Helen Buck acquired 92 shares of LSL Property Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($196.05).

Shares of LON LSL opened at GBX 165 ($2.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 162.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 245.03. LSL Property Services plc has a 52 week low of GBX 143.50 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 345 ($4.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.86 million and a PE ratio of 13.10.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

