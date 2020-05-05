Loop Capital Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $60.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $52.56 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 42,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,165.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 325,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 299,559 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 506,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 87.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 810,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 377,453 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

