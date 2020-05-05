Loop Capital Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $60.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $52.56 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 42,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,165.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 325,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 299,559 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 506,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 87.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 810,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 377,453 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
