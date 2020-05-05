Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lonestar Resources US in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen cut Lonestar Resources US from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital cut Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities cut Lonestar Resources US from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

LONE opened at $0.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Lonestar Resources US has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 219,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

