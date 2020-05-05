Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $622.81

Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $622.81 and traded as low as $580.00. Lok’n Store Group shares last traded at $579.00, with a volume of 8,977 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Lok’n Store Group in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Get Lok'n Store Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 505.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 622.81. The stock has a market cap of $171.35 million and a PE ratio of 30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported GBX 5.74 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Lok’n Store Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

In other Lok’n Store Group news, insider Neil Newman bought 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £9,982 ($13,130.76).

Lok’n Store Group Company Profile (LON:LOK)

Lok'nStore Group Plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'n Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'n Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.