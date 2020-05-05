Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 211,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 41,628 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 510,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,026 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,019 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.72. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

