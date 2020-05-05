Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Stake Lessened by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 352,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after acquiring an additional 33,846 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LVHD opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.69.

