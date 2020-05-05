Land Securities Group (LSGOF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSGOF opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

LSGOF has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

