Land Securities Group (LSGOF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSGOF opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

LSGOF has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

