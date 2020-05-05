KVH Industries’ (KVHI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KVH Industries from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KVH Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.80.

KVH Industries stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $152.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $29,054.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,492 shares of company stock worth $99,420 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,129,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,572,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 76,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

