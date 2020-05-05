Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

KHC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 180,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 26,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after acquiring an additional 85,391 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $2,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

