Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.