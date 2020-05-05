Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) & New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Head-To-Head Review

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. New Senior Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 76.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Senior Investment Group pays out 77.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

94.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Senior Investment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and New Senior Investment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $315.17 million 2.51 -$530,000.00 $1.66 5.68 New Senior Investment Group $345.90 million 0.76 $2.01 million $0.67 4.72

New Senior Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. New Senior Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Senior Investment Group has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and New Senior Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust -0.16% -0.04% -0.02% New Senior Investment Group 0.46% 0.72% 0.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kite Realty Group Trust and New Senior Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 6 1 0 2.14 New Senior Investment Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.16%. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus price target of $7.44, suggesting a potential upside of 135.36%. Given New Senior Investment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Senior Investment Group is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Summary

New Senior Investment Group beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.