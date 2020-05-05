KeyCorp Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KeyCorp reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $2,700.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2,400.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2021 earnings at $10.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $11.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $13.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $57.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,547.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,315.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,097.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1,921.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total value of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,231 shares of company stock valued at $686,653,812. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $14,198,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,314,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 1,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

