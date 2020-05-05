Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) to post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 488.08% and a negative return on equity of 254.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $49,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $672,305.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,315.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,597. 11.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 181.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after buying an additional 2,028,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $924,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 39,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,077,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KPTI stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

