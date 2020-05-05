JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.9% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 415,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,417,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 121.2% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

