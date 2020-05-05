JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.6% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after purchasing an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,178,292,000 after purchasing an additional 595,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,541,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.34.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM stock opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

