JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $172.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MCD. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.48.

NYSE:MCD opened at $181.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.28. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

