James Halstead (LON:JHD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $511.34

James Halstead PLC (LON:JHD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $511.34 and traded as low as $481.00. James Halstead shares last traded at $510.00, with a volume of 70,356 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 467.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 511.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

James Halstead (LON:JHD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 9.50 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that James Halstead PLC will post 1894.9999845 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a GBX 2.13 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. James Halstead’s payout ratio is 64.86%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and distributes flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and internationally. It provides its products primarily under the Polyflor, Objectflor, and Expona brands. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

