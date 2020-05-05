Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEC opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

