iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

