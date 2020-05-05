Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

