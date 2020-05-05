Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ipsos earned a news impact score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of IPSOF stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.40.

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for brands, companies, and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

