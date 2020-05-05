Iowa State Bank Has $1.21 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,569 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $190.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average of $128.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.71.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

