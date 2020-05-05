Iomart Group (LON:IOM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $351.01

Iomart Group Plc (LON:IOM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $351.01 and traded as low as $318.00. Iomart Group shares last traded at $321.00, with a volume of 29,545 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IOM shares. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iomart Group in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 293.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 351.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.95 million and a P/E ratio of 25.48.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services to micro and SME markets. It also provides managed cloud computing facilities and services through a network of owned datacenters to larger SME and corporate markets; and data storage, backup, and virtualization solutions.

