Investors Purchase High Volume of Univar Call Options (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,553 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,446% compared to the average daily volume of 72 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Univar from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Investec upgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Univar has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Univar will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 15,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $241,350.00. Also, Director Richard P. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $126,700.00. Insiders have purchased 282,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar by 25.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,415,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Univar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,731,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,169,000 after acquiring an additional 111,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Univar during the 4th quarter worth $65,648,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Univar by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,197,000 after acquiring an additional 105,799 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Univar by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,940,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,039,000 after acquiring an additional 251,105 shares during the period.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

