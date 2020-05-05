Investors Purchase High Volume of U.S. Global Jets ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 7,956 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,940 call options.

Shares of JETS opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JETS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, DeGreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,339,000.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.