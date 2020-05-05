Investors Buy Large Volume of Stemline Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:STML)

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 10,612 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,554% compared to the average volume of 228 call options.

In related news, insider Robert Francomano sold 5,064 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $34,030.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 53,618 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $261,655.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,064 shares of company stock worth $839,495. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STML opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Stemline Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Stemline Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.00% and a negative net margin of 177.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Stemline Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stemline Therapeutics from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.