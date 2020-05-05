Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 3,325 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average daily volume of 573 call options.

GLOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $242.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.53. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

