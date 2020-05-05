Investor (STO:INVE.A) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $497.01

Investor AB (STO:INVE.A)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $497.01 and traded as low as $460.00. Investor shares last traded at $463.00, with a volume of 261,357 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 492.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 497.01.

About Investor (STO:INVE.A)

Investor AB is a Sweden-based industrial holding company. Its operations are divided into three business segments: Listed Core Investments, EQT and Patricia Industries. The Listed Core Investments segment consists of listed holdings, which embrace ABB, AstraZeneca, Atlas Copco, Electrolux, Ericsson, Husqvarna, Nasdaq, Saab, SEB, Sobi and Wartsila.

