Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.82% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,708,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $59.63.

