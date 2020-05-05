Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. FIX increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.