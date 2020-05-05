Intec Pharma Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,112 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,385% compared to the typical daily volume of 85 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTEC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

Intec Pharma stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. Intec Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTEC. Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.