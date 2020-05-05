Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 26,367 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.88.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $932,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,970 shares in the company, valued at $77,372,406.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,423 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $308.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.35. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

