Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 188 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 66,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,322.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,194.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,320.16. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

