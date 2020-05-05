IBI Group Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of IBI Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$91.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.88 million.

IBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of TSE:IBG opened at C$4.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.96 million and a PE ratio of 9.00. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$2.79 and a twelve month high of C$5.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.02.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

