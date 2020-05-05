IAA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,029 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 561% compared to the average volume of 458 call options.

Shares of IAA opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 22.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IAA will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

