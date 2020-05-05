Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) have trended very negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Husky Energy earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

HUSKF opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Several analysts have commented on HUSKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut Husky Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Husky Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Husky Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

