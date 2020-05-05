Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Price Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Huntsman traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $15.17, approximately 2,433,462 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,460,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

In other Huntsman news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean Douglas bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 149,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,332.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at $96,749,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $64,016,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,192,000 after buying an additional 1,362,356 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,206,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after buying an additional 1,348,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $28,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

