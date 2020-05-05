Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,766 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of XOM opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

