Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.71.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

