Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.34. Horizon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

HZNP stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Horizon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,306,828.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,928,744.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $59,347.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,745,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,106 shares of company stock worth $5,004,958 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,644,000 after buying an additional 750,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,855,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,569,000 after buying an additional 515,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,542,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,834,000 after buying an additional 275,343 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,697,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,030,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

