Horizon Discovery Group PLC (LON:HZD) Insider Susan Searle Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Horizon Discovery Group PLC (LON:HZD) insider Susan Searle bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £10,300 ($13,549.07).

Shares of HZD stock opened at GBX 99 ($1.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $155.94 million and a PE ratio of -31.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 145.41. Horizon Discovery Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 197 ($2.59).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

