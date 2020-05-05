Hillman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.8% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $186.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

