Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -1.50

News headlines about Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Health Insurance Innovations earned a news sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

HIIQ opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $345.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.99 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $11,110,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

