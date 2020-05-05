Head-To-Head Survey: Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) versus Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA)

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) and Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Third Point Reinsurance and Cna Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Point Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Cna Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Cna Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Third Point Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Cna Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Third Point Reinsurance has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cna Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and Cna Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Point Reinsurance $982.70 million 0.68 $200.62 million $2.16 3.25 Cna Financial $10.77 billion 0.77 $1.00 billion $3.59 8.52

Cna Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Third Point Reinsurance. Third Point Reinsurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cna Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Third Point Reinsurance and Cna Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Point Reinsurance 20.42% 14.51% 5.81% Cna Financial 9.29% 9.97% 1.99%

Summary

Cna Financial beats Third Point Reinsurance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Cna Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. The company also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term policies. In addition, it offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures comprising property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. The company markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to customers small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

