Head-To-Head Survey: Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) vs. Community Shores Bank (NYSE:CSHB)

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) and Community Shores Bank (OTCMKTS:CSHB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Community Shores Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Western Bancorp $603.65 million 1.48 $167.37 million $2.94 5.40 Community Shores Bank $9.22 million 1.93 $900,000.00 N/A N/A

Great Western Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Shores Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Great Western Bancorp and Community Shores Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Western Bancorp 1 5 1 0 2.00 Community Shores Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.58%. Given Great Western Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Great Western Bancorp is more favorable than Community Shores Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Community Shores Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Western Bancorp -107.84% 8.76% 1.18% Community Shores Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Great Western Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Community Shores Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Shores Bank has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Western Bancorp beats Community Shores Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards. It also provides commercial real estate (CRE) loans, including owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied CRE loans, multifamily residential real estate loans, and construction and development loans; commercial non-real estate loans, such as working capital and other shorter-term lines of credit, and fixed-rate loans; short-term working capital funding, long-term land-related lending, and other tailored services to agri-businesses; and residential mortgage, home equity, auto, and other loans, as well as home equity and general lines of credit. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions comprising financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services; cash management, online business deposit, and wire transfer services; crop insurance; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It primarily serves hospitality/tourism, agri-business, freight and transport, and healthcare sectors. As of September 30, 2018, the company's branch network consisted of 174 branch offices located in 130 communities in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, as well as operated 163 ATMs and 11 company-owned ATMs at off-site locations. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About Community Shores Bank

Community Shores Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Community Shores Bank, a community bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the communities of Muskegon County and Northern Ottawa County, Michigan. The company offers various deposit services, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises fixed rate and adjustable rates loans, construction loans and loans for condominiums; home equity loans; and construction permanent loans. The company also provides installment loans and credit lines, including automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, home improvement loans, personal loans, and personal lines of credit; credit cards; and business loans, such as small business lines of credit, term loans commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and SBA loans. In addition, it offers electronic and mobile banking services; overdrafts; re-order checks, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, notary services, ATM and one-time debit card overdraft opt-in, gift cards, and courier services; and investment products. The company serves individuals, businesses, schools, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. Community Shores Bank Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Muskegon, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.