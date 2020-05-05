Head-To-Head Review: YY (NASDAQ:YY) and Her Imports (NASDAQ:HHER)

YY (NASDAQ:YY) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YY and Her Imports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YY $3.67 billion 1.18 $494.88 million $3.89 13.74 Her Imports $12.14 million 0.10 -$7.48 million N/A N/A

YY has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of YY shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of YY shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for YY and Her Imports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YY 0 0 6 0 3.00 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

YY presently has a consensus price target of $79.78, indicating a potential upside of 49.25%. Given YY’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe YY is more favorable than Her Imports.

Volatility and Risk

YY has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of -5.83, suggesting that its stock price is 683% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares YY and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YY 13.64% 6.24% 4.75% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

Summary

YY beats Her Imports on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YY

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform. Its platforms enable users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video. The company's primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live streaming online; and offers access to user-created online social activity groups. It also provides game center on YY Client, including a game lobby and VIP game access. In addition, the company offers YY Live APP and Huya APP mobile applications to provide various live streaming contents to its users through mobile operating systems. Further, it develops and operates YY.com and Huya.com, as well as other personal computer (PC) Websites, such as 100.com, Duowan.com, etc. that enable users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content through Web browsers on PC and mobile, without requiring any downloads or installations. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and promotion services. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Her Imports

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

