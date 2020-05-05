Head to Head Analysis: Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) versus Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) and Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Atossa Genetics alerts:

This table compares Atossa Genetics and Irhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Genetics N/A -110.33% -97.51% Irhythm Technologies -25.69% -58.88% -23.55%

Atossa Genetics has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Irhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Atossa Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Irhythm Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atossa Genetics and Irhythm Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$17.24 million N/A N/A Irhythm Technologies $214.55 million 13.45 -$54.57 million ($2.16) -49.42

Atossa Genetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Irhythm Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atossa Genetics and Irhythm Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Genetics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Irhythm Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88

Atossa Genetics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.48%. Irhythm Technologies has a consensus price target of $108.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.49%. Given Atossa Genetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atossa Genetics is more favorable than Irhythm Technologies.

Summary

Atossa Genetics beats Irhythm Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid (NAF)for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as manufactures and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons. Atossa Genetics Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. Its Zio XT monitor, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensor, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.