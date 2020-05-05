Head-To-Head Analysis: 360 Finance (QFIN) & Its Peers

360 Finance (NASDAQ: QFIN) is one of 40 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare 360 Finance to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

360 Finance has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 360 Finance’s competitors have a beta of -0.86, suggesting that their average stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 360 Finance and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance $1.32 billion $359.33 million 3.77 360 Finance Competitors $5.17 billion $876.08 million 7.79

360 Finance’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than 360 Finance. 360 Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.4% of 360 Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 360 Finance and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance 27.20% 40.02% 15.52% 360 Finance Competitors 4.99% -15.08% 4.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 360 Finance and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00 360 Finance Competitors 379 1156 1190 69 2.34

360 Finance currently has a consensus price target of $23.47, indicating a potential upside of 160.74%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 67.72%. Given 360 Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe 360 Finance is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

360 Finance beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

