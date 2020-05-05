Hartford Financial Services Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HIG)

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,331 call options on the company. This is an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 1,753 call options.

Shares of HIG opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.