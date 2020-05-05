Hardide (LON:HDD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.12

Hardide Plc (LON:HDD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $54.12 and traded as low as $26.00. Hardide shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 98,684 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Hardide in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 million and a P/E ratio of -10.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.12.

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

